MOSCOW - Russia's FSB state security service said on Friday its officers had killed a saboteur who had been recruited by Ukraine and was planning to attack a fuel terminal in northwestern Russia with explosives.

The FSB said in a statement the man was a Russian national recruited by Ukraine's military intelligence to carry out the attack in the Leningrad region, and that he had been killed after shooting at security agents.

The FSB said he had entered Russia from Lithuania in March after receiving training there.

Vilmantas Vitkauskas, Head of the Lithuanian National Crisis Management Centre, denied the allegation.

"Russia has been systematically conducting disinformation campaigns and provocations for a long time in order to raise tensions among societies and allies and to cover its aggressive actions," he said.

"This disinformation spread by the FSB is a case in point. One of the objectives of such aggressive activities is to influence Lithuania's support for Ukraine."

There was no immediate comment by Ukraine, were Russian forces are waging war after Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022. REUTERS