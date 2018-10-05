Russian woman given iPhone gravestone

UFA, RUSSIA (REUTERS) - An unusual gravestone has appeared in a cemetery in the Russian city of Ufa. Shaped like an Apple iPhone, the monument stands on the grave of a young woman.

The gravestone pays close attention to the handset's detailing - complete with an Apple logo, side buttons and even a black and white image of the deceased woman showing on the screen.

According to Russian newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda, the woman worked in Apple smartphones retail and service in the Republic of Bashkortostan.