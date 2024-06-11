Russian Su-34 bomber crashes in Caucasus, crew killed, agencies report

Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 12:40 PM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 12:35 PM

A Russian SU-34 bomber crashed in the Caucasus mountains during a routine training flight likely due to a technical malfunction, killing the crew aboard, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the defence ministry.

"In the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, in a mountainous area, an Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed during a scheduled training flight," Russia's RIA state news agency cited the defence ministry as saying.

"The plane crashed in a deserted area. There is no destruction on the ground. The crew was killed."

It was not immediately known how many people were on board.

The Sukhoi Su-34 is a Soviet-origin Russian all-weather supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber aircraft. REUTERS

