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PARIS, May 19 - G7 member countries do not agree on everything, as the extension of the waiver on Russian sanctions shows, EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday, criticising the extension.

The G7 is a forum for cooperation and discussion among like-minded allies, Dombrovskis said.

"But, well, we are not always 100% aligned on everything, and this is unfortunately one of those topics," he said in reference to the waiver extension.

However, he praised the joint statement after the G7 meeting and said it was a successful outcome of the finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting.

Dombrovskis said he received reassurance from the United States that European banks will gradually get access to Anthropic's Mythos AI model, even while the U.S. keeps tight control of it.

"Because it's obviously important that this model does not end up in the wrong hands," he said.

The central bank's president, Christine Lagarde, said earlier this month the ECB is studying defenses against Mythos-guided cyberattacks, though it is at a disadvantage due to lack of access to the model. REUTERS