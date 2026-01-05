Russian politicians say Trump strike on Venezuela unlawful, destabilising

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev says US President Donald Trump's strike on Venezuela pursued US interests.

MOSCOW – Russia’s Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev and a senior lawmaker said over the weekend that US President Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela were unlawful and destabilising, while portraying them as a blunt assertion of US interests.

The comments followed Mr Trump’s statement that the United States struck Venezuela and that Mr Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country, prompting international reaction and calls for urgent UN discussions.

Mr Medvedev told Russian news agency TASS on Jan 4 that Mr Trump’s behaviour was illegal but internally coherent because it pursued US interests.

“It must be acknowledged that, despite the obvious unlawfulness of Trump’s behaviour, one cannot deny a certain consistency in his actions. He and his team defend their country’s national interests quite harshly,” Mr Medvedev was quoted as saying.

Mr Medvedev said Latin America was viewed as the United States’ “backyard” and suggested Mr Trump was seeking leverage over Venezuela’s oil supplies.

“Uncle Sam’s main motivation has always been simple: other people’s supplies,” Mr Medvedev said, according to TASS.

He added that if such an operation were carried out against a stronger country, it would be seen as an act of war.

Mr Alexei Pushkov, a Russian senator who chairs a Federation Council commission on information policy, said the operation and Mr Trump’s rhetoric might prove less effective than their dramatic impact.

“One cannot deny that Trump’s actions and especially his statements are striking. Their effectiveness is another matter,” Mr Pushkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

He compared the episode to what he called premature US declarations of victory in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, arguing that initial “triumphs” later turned into defeat or prolonged crises.

Mr Pushkov said the United States, by attacking Venezuela and seizing its president, had violated norms and “alarmed the whole world,” returning it to “the wild imperialism of the 19th century” and reviving a Wild West right to act at will in the Western Hemisphere.

“But what will the final result be? Will this ‘triumph’ not turn into a catastrophe?” he said.

Russia has long maintained close ties with Venezuela, spanning energy cooperation, military links and high-level political contacts, and Moscow has backed Caracas diplomatically for years as both countries seek to deepen trade and investment. REUTERS