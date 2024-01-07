Five children among 11 reported killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine's east

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, in Ukraine's Donetsk region. PHOTO: REUTERS
KYIV - A Russian missile strike killed 11 people on Jan 6 in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, the governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk region said.

“Eleven dead, including five children - these are the consequences for now of strikes on Pokrovsk district,” Mr Vadym Filashkin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Pictures posted online by the governor showed rescue squads sifting through large piles of smouldering rubble in the dark as well as a burned-out vehicle.

Mr Filashkin said S-300 missiles had been used in a series of Russian attacks, with the main strike hitting the town of Pokrovsk and nearby villages.

He said the attack showed Russian forces were “trying to inflict as much grief as possible on our land”.

Pokrovsk had been subject to Russian shelling on Jan 5. The town lies in Ukrainian-held territory, about 80km north-west of Donetsk, the Russian held centre of the region. REUTERS

