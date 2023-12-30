Russian military says 13 Ukrainian rockets downed in southern Belgorod region

MOSCOW - Russia’s Defence Ministry said its anti-aircraft units destroyed 13 Ukrainian rockets over the southern Belgorod region on Dec 29 and the regional governor said one person was killed and four injured in the incidents.

A ministry statement said units in Belgorod region had thwarted “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack”, with 13 rockets taken down.

Mr Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border, said a man had been killed when a house was struck.

Four people were being treated for injuries. Ten private homes sustained damage and the water supply in the city of Belgorod was disrupted, Mr Gladkov said.

The Ukrainian armed forces posted video on Telegram of what it described as the sky above Belgorod, showing at least one building on fire.

In Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported the six downed drones in what he described as “yet another thwarted Ukrainian terrorist attack”. He said there had been no casualties.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry reported 32 drones were shot down over Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions overnight. The ministry did not provide any information on damage or casualties. REUTERS