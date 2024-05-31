Russian court extends detention of Russian-U.S. journalist Kurmasheva

KAZAN, Russia - A Russian court on Friday extended until Aug.5 the pre-trial detention of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva who holds Russian and United States citizenships, a Reuters correspondent reported from the courtroom in the city of Kazan.

Kurmasheva is a Prague-based journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), which is funded by the U.S. Congress and designated by Russia as a foreign agent, meaning it gets foreign funding for activity deemed to be political.

Her employer says her detention on charges of violating Russia's law on foreign agents is unjust and politically motivated.

Kurmasheva, 47, told reporters in court she was suffering from health conditions that could not be properly treated in detention and her health was deteriorating.

Her lawyer Rim Sabirov said they would challenge Friday's ruling and request that Kurbasheva be allowed to remain under house arrest pending the trial. Investigators plan to wrap up their work within the next three months, he said. REUTERS