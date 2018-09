SOCHI, RUSSIA (AFP) - Russia and Turkey have agreed to create a "demilitarised zone" around Syria's rebel-held province of Idlib, President Vladimir Putin said Monday (Sept 17) after lengthy talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We have decided to create a demilitarised zone some 15 to 20km deep along the line of contact between the armed opposition and regime troops by Oct 15 of this year," he said.