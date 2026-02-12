Russia to fly its tourists out of Cuba and then suspend airline operations due to fuel crisis

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Feb 11 - Russia plans to fly its tourists out of Cuba in the coming days and then suspend all flights until a jet fuel shortage eases, aviation regulator Rosaviatsia said on Wednesday.

It said Rossiya, part of the Aeroflot group, and Severny Veter (Nordwind) would only be operating passenger flights to get tourists back from Cuba, a move both airlines said in separate statements would take effect on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has declared Cuba "an unusual and extraordinary threat" to U.S. national security and said the communist-run island will no longer receive oil from Venezuela. Washington has threatened to impose tariffs on other suppliers, like Mexico, if they continue to ship fuel to the island.

Cuba itself warned international airlines that jet fuel would no longer be available on the island from Tuesday.

Russia's economy ministry on Wednesday advised tourists to cease all tourist travel to Cuba until the situation normalised and told Russian tour operators to suspend sales. REUTERS