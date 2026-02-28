Russia suspends flights to Iran and Israel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke is left in the sky after reported Iranian missile attacks, following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, in Doha, Qatar, February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

MOSCOW, Feb 28 - The Russian Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that Russian air carriers had suspended flights to Iran and Israel.

Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West.

The ministry said that in connection with the closure of Iranian and Israeli airspace, Russian air carriers, in cooperation with the ministry and Rosaviatsiya aviation watchdog, had worked out alternative flight routes in advance to ensure safe flights to the Persian Gulf countries.

Flight times will increase due to the longer distances, it said.

Rosaviatsiya said in a separate statement published later on Saturday that it had issued recommendations for Russian air carriers after Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and Kuwait had closed their airspace to ensure flight safety, and UAE authorities had also introduced temporary restrictions on the use of their airspace.

The Russian airspace watchdog said carriers are advised to choose alternative routes when flying to the Persian Gulf countries, observing all safety measures and actively monitoring the recommendations of the aviation authorities of foreign states. REUTERS