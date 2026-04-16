Russia summons Mexican envoy over case involving young Russian girl held in 'illegal custody'

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MOSCOW, April 16 - Russia summoned Mexico's ambassador on Thursday to express strong concern over what it cast as inaction by Mexican authorities in a case involving an underage Russian citizen in the custody of Mexican social services.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian girl, Kristina Romanova, had been taken into custody illegally by Mexican authorities.

Mexican ambassador Eduardo Villegas Megías was told that Russia demanded immediate consular access to the girl.

"Against the background of ignoring repeated appeals from Moscow, the Russian side strongly demanded immediate consular access to the Russian minor and the establishment of all necessary conditions for her unhindered return to her homeland," the foreign ministry said.

The Mexican embassy could not be reached for immediate comment. REUTERS