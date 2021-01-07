Russia sees US democracy 'limping' after storming of Capitol building

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russia on Thursday (Jan 7) pointed to the storming of the United States Capitol building as evidence of America's decline, with officials saying its out-of-date electoral system and deep divisions had left its democracy "limping on both feet".

Under banners reading "Storm of the Capitol" and "Chaos in Washington", Russian state television showed rolling images of mobs of US President Donald Trump supporters breaking down barricades and swarming the Congress building on Wednesday as security forces fired tear gas and police drew guns inside.

Congress formally certified Mr Joe Biden as the next president despite the unrest, but many in Moscow said the stunning events had exposed America's democratic failings.

"The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meet modern democratic standards... and the American media has become an instrument of political struggle," foreign ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova told Russian news agencies.

"This is largely the reason for the split in society now observed in the United States."

Moscow has long bristled at US criticism of the state of Russian democracy under President Vladimir Putin, accusing Washington of hypocrisy and condescension.

Rock bottom

Often echoing the kind of language used against Russia, officials said on Thursday that the US was no longer in any position to lecture other countries on freedom and democracy.

"The losing side has more than enough grounds to accuse the winner of falsifications - it is clear that American democracy is limping on both feet," chair of the Russian Upper House's foreign affairs committee Konstantin Kosachyov said in a post on Facebook.

"The celebration of democracy has ended. It has, unfortunately, hit rock bottom, and I say this without a hint of gloating.

"America no longer charts the course and so has lost all right to set it. And, even more so, to impose it on others," he added.

The Kremlin has itself been accused of fostering US divisions with a campaign of interference and disinformation, including alleged attempts to disrupt the 2016 election in Mr Trump's favour that prompted an FBI investigation.

With Russians celebrating Orthodox Christmas, there was no reaction to the events in Washington from the Kremlin.

But pro-Kremlin lawmakers jumped on the unrest.

"The United States certainly cannot now impose electoral standards on other countries and claim to be the world's 'beacon of democracy'," foreign affairs chief in the Lower House Leonid Slutsky, told Russian news agencies.

He said Washington was suffering after having promoted "colour revolutions" around the world, like anti-Moscow uprisings in Ukraine and Georgia and the recent protests in Belarus.

"The boomerang of the colour revolutions is turning back on the United States," Mr Slutsky said. "All this threatens to turn into a crisis in the American system of power."

'Extremists' jibe

Others appeared to use the events to justify Moscow's domestic policies.

Mr Anton Gorelkin, a lawmaker on the Lower House telecommunications committee, praised Twitter and Facebook for suspending Mr Trump's accounts, saying it showed the need to better control social media.

"Social networks must work under strict rules within a legal framework. Because absolute freedom of information is becoming a weapon in the hands of extremists," he said in a post on his Telegram channel.

The US and other Western countries have repeatedly condemned Russia for moves to tighten controls on social media.

Washington has been a fierce critic of moves by Mr Putin to clamp down on dissent, most recently accusing Russia of "intensifying repression of its civil society" with a new law last month expanding rules against non-government organisations and media considered foreign agents.

Moscow says the US cynically uses such claims to pursue its agenda and maintain its global position.

Tensions between the Cold War-era rivals have hit new highs in recent years, with a raft of US sanctions imposed on Russian officials, disputes over arms control treaties and American accusations of major Russian hacking attacks.