Russia says it's establishing 'full partnership' with Afghan Taliban

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MOSCOW, May 14 - Russia is establishing a "full-fledged partnership" with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban and is encouraging other countries in the region to expand cooperation with Kabul, a senior Russian security official was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Russia last year became the first country to formally recognise the Islamist Taliban government that seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Interfax news agency quoted Russian official Sergei Shoigu as saying cooperation with Kabul was important for the security and development of the region.

Shoigu, who is secretary of Russia's Security Council, said Moscow was building a "pragmatic dialogue" with the Taliban that included security, trade, culture and humanitarian support.

He was speaking at a meeting with his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a 10-member grouping that includes China, India, Iran, Pakistan and a number of ex-Soviet states.

The SCO should revive its contact group with Afghanistan, Shoigu added.

The Taliban was outlawed by Russia as a terrorist movement in 2003, but the ban was lifted in April 2025. Russia sees a need to work with Kabul as it faces a major security threat from Islamist militant groups based in a string of countries from Afghanistan to the Middle East. REUTERS