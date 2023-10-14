Russia says it downed 2 drones over Black Sea near Sochi

MOSCOW – Russia said on Saturday it shot down two attack drones over the Black Sea in the southern resort city of Sochi.

Ukraine has hit Russian cities with drones for months, but Sochi – a mountain and sea resort – has so far been largely spared from attacks.

“Today at about 7.10 am in Sochi … two drones were shot down over the sea,” the governor of the southern Krasnodar region, Mr Alexei Kopaygorodskiy, said on social media.

“There were no casualties or damage in the city,” he said, adding that the airport was working “normally” and that “the situation was under control”.

The Russian army said it had thwarted a “terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime”, adding that air defence “destroyed two drones” over the Black Sea “near the coast of the Krasnodar region”.

While the governor said the airport was working normally, Russian media reported there were disruptions at the time of the attack.

The Interfax news agency, citing the press service of the airport, said there were temporary restrictions at the airport for safety reasons.

Last month, Russia reported a large fire at a fuel depot near the airport in Sochi, with some influential media channels saying it was caused by a Ukrainian drone.

Sochi, a popular destinations for many Russians, is known for its Olympic Park, which was built for the 2014 Winter Games. AFP