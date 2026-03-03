Russia raises alarm over conflict's impact on Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, March 3 - The Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is under threat as a result of the escalating conflict, the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday, according to the RIA state news agency.

"There is certainly a threat to the plant," Likhachev was cited as saying. "Explosions can be heard just kilometres away", he added, saying the plant itself was not being targeted.

Rosatom said on Saturday it had evacuated nearly 100 people from Iran, including employees' children and non-essential staff, but other personnel have remained at the plant, which was built by Russia in the Iranian port city of Bushehr.

Likhachev said the next stage of evacuations involving 150 to 200 people from the plant would happen when the situation permits, according to comments cited by the Interfax news agency. REUTERS