Russia putting 'colossal effort' into Ukraine talks

MOSCOW • The Kremlin said yesterday that Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Kyiv, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would not compromise on his country's "territorial integrity" in talks aimed at stopping Russian military operations there.

"Our delegation is putting in colossal effort and demonstrates more readiness towards them than the other side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Agreeing (on) such a document, the observance of all its parameters and their implementation could very quickly stop what is happening."

Asked about a Financial Times (FT) report on significant progress on a tentative peace plan, Mr Peskov said: "It is not right - there are elements there that are right but on the whole it is incorrect."

The Kremlin, he said, would announce progress when there was progress to report. "Address all other questions to the Financial Times though," he quipped.

The British newspaper on Wednesday reported that Ukraine and Russia had made progress on a tentative 15-point peace plan, citing five people involved in the talks as saying the plan included a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal if Kyiv declares neutrality and accepts limits on its armed forces.

FT also said the plan would involve Kyiv renouncing its ambitions to join Nato and promising not to host foreign military bases or weaponry in exchange for protection from allies such as the United States, Britain and Turkey.

Mr Peskov had said a "compromise" outcome in the talks would centre on Ukraine becoming a neutral state comparable to Sweden and Austria - an idea roundly rejected by Kyiv.

Ukraine's demands of an immediate ceasefire, Russia to withdraw and the West to guarantee its security are similarly viewed by Moscow as unacceptable.

Mr Zelensky said yesterday that Ukraine would need international security guarantees as part of any deal with Russia to end the war.

"My priorities in the negotiations are absolutely clear: to end the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of our territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country," he said in a video address.

Ukrainian political adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said yesterday the country's borders must be recognised as the frontiers it had at the time of the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, in comments appearing to douse any talk of allowing border changes to end Russia's invasion.

"We will never give up our national interests," the aide said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday to host him and Mr Zelensky for talks. Mr Erdogan's office said he told Mr Putin that agreement on certain issues could require a meeting between the leaders.

REUTERS