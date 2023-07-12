Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv for 2nd night in row

A crater left by remains of a shot-down suicide drone is seen following Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kyiv region on July 11. PHOTO: REUTERS
KYIV - Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region for the a second night in row, with air defence systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said.

“The air raid alert is on! Air defence systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over.

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems intercepting air objects.

This is a developing story. REUTERS

