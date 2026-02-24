Russia issues statement warning of risks of clash between nuclear powers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Feb 24 - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a statement warning of the risk of a direct clash between nuclear powers and the grave consequences such a clash could have.

The ministry issued the statement after Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) earlier on Tuesday accused Britain and France of preparing to secretly supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons parts and technology.

The SVR did not include documentary evidence to back up its assertion, which the French embassy in Moscow told the RBC news outlet was "an outright lie." There was no immediate comment from Britain.

"We once again warn of the risks of a direct military confrontation between nuclear powers and, accordingly, of its potentially dire consequences," the foreign ministry said in its own statement. REUTERS