Russia isolated as UN council votes to probe rights abuses in Ukraine

GENEVA (AFP) - Russia appeared more isolated than ever following a historic vote at the UN Human Rights Council on Friday (March 4) to launch an investigation into violations committed in Moscow's Ukraine war.

"The message to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has been clear: You're isolated on a global level and the whole world is against you," Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko told reporters after the overwhelming vote.

Thirty-two of the council's 47 members voted to establish the highest-level probe possible, in a bid to hold perpetrators responsible.

Only Russia itself and Eritrea voted against, while 13 countries abstained, including Moscow's traditional backers China, Venezuela and Cuba.

The heavy blow to Russia came after the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday issued its own powerful rebuke, with a 141-5 vote to deplore Moscow's invasion and demand an immediate withdrawal.

The council in Geneva also condemned "in the strongest possible terms the human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law resulting from the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine".

The text, presented by Kyiv, called for the "swift and verifiable withdrawal of Russian Federation troops and Russian-backed armed groups from the entire territory of Ukraine".

Most importantly, Friday's vote opens the way to create an independent international commission of inquiry - the highest level probe that can be ordered by the council - "to investigate all alleged violations and abuses... in the context of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine."

Hold perpetrators 'accountable'

It calls for the appointment of three investigators to "establish the facts, circumstances, and root causes of any such violations and abuses", and to gather evidence "with a view to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable".

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has already begun investigating possible war crimes in Ukraine, where hundreds of civilians have been killed and more than 1.2 million have fled the country since Russia launched its invasion just over a week ago.

"I thank all those who voted for the right cause," Ms Filipenko said, calling for the investigation to start "as soon as possible, given the urgency of the situation".

"This will be an important body to complement the work of the ICC," she said.

Flanked by a large number of her counterparts from around the world, Ms Filipenko celebrated that "the whole world is standing by Ukraine".

And she stressed that "those from Russia directing and committing violations against my people should be paying attention". "The evidence is going to be collected. You're going to be identified and you're going to be held to account."