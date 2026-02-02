Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia is trying to de-escalate Iran tensions, the Kremlin says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Iranian missiles at a park in Tehran.

Iranian missiles at a park in Tehran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

MOSCOW – The Kremlin said on Feb 2 that Russia was still trying to de-escalate

tensions around Iran

, and that it had long ago offered its services to process or store Iran’s enriched uranium.

Asked if Russia was discussing with Iran and the US the possibility of taking Iranian enriched uranium, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This topic has been on the agenda for a long time.”

“Russia has been offering its services for quite a long time as a possible option that would lead to the removal of certain irritants for a number of countries,” Mr Peskov said.

“Right now, Russia is continuing its efforts, continuing its contacts with all interested parties, and maintains its readiness to de-escalate tensions around Iran to the best of its ability,” he said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump hopeful of Iran deal after Tehran warns of regional war
Trump’s Middle East armada aims to exert maximum pressure on Iran’s regime
See more on

Iran

Russia

United States

Diplomacy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.