Russia House in Davos becomes exhibition site of its war crimes in Ukraine

DAVOS - With Moscow's elite banned from this year's World Economic Forum, Ukrainian artists have turned Russia's redoubt in the alpine resort town of Davos into an exhibition on the devastation caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia House, once the official Russian residence during the annual gathering of global leaders, has this year been transformed into the "Russian War Crimes House" with photos, videos, and data tallied by Ukraine's law enforcement agencies and Amnesty International on civilians wounded and killed so far from the fighting.

The Straits Times speaks with Mr Bjorn Geldhof, 42, the artistic director of the Kyiv-based Pinchuk Art Centre on why it is crucial to humanise the suffering in Ukraine, and for people around the world to sustain their support for Ukraine in the ongoing war.