Russia faces blame as G-20 tackles Ukraine war, soaring food prices

NUSA DUA, Indonesia - The United States and allies will heap pressure on Russia on Tuesday to end the Ukraine war, pinning painfully high global food and fuel prices squarely at Vladimir Putin’s door during a G-20 summit.

Leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies are gathered in Bali, Indonesia to discuss soaring inflation that has driven millions more into poverty and tipped several nations toward recession.

On the eve of the talks, Mr Putin’s critics forged a united front, blaming his eight-month-old war for the global economic tumult.

“Every household on the planet is feeling the impact of Putin’s war,” British officials said previewing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s remarks.

Even Russia’s ally China issued a subtle rebuke, with President Xi Jinping voicing opposition to the use of nuclear threats and weapons in Ukraine, according to a White House account of a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Mr Putin has decided to skip the summit, as he deals with the fallout from a string of battlefield defeats in a war that his supporters believed would be over in days.

Rubbing salt in the wounds, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky – fresh from a visit to liberated Kherson – will address G-20 leaders in a video message.

In Mr Putin’s sted, Russia will be represented by Sergei Lavrov, despite the veteran foreign minister making two Bali hospital trips in as many days for an undisclosed ailment.

Moscow denied the top diplomat had been hospitalised.

Although a seasoned and pugilistic diplomat, Mr Lavrov is not seen as part of Mr Putin’s inner circle.

This means the chance of a diplomatic breakthrough to end the war is vanishingly small.

With Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin absent “there is little chance of any real peace diplomacy in Bali”, said Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group.

Still, French President Emmanuel Macron has kept an olive branch extended. He will call Mr Putin after the G-20 summit, according to a senior French official.

Host Indonesia still holds out hope that the summit can lead to a joint statement that would show the major countries can agree on a way forward.