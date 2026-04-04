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Russia evacuates 198 more staff from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant, agencies report

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MOSCOW, April 4 - Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom evacuated a further 198 of its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported.

Rosatom has been evacuating staff from the plant since the Iran war broke out at the end of February.

Saturday's evacuations had been planned before the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a post on X on Saturday that one of the plant’s physical protection staff was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments.

Russian news agencies cited Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev as saying that developments near the plant were unfolding in line with the worst-case scenario.

Likhachev said that the killed staff member was an Iranian national.

Rosatom said it had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation surrounding the plant, the TASS news agency cited Likhachev as saying. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.