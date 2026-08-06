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A Colombian news outlet published an investigation alleging that Moscow enlisted Colombians as part of its strategy against Kyiv.

BOGOTA, Colombia – Russia’s embassy in Colombia issued a denial on Aug 5 of a report that it had ties to suspected recruitment networks of Colombian mercenaries to aid its war in Ukraine.

The Colombian news outlet Noticias Caracol published an investigation on Aug 3 featuring testimony and documents alleging Moscow enlisted Colombians as part of its strategy against Kyiv.

Russia’s diplomatic mission in Colombia dismissed the report, saying on Aug 5 that it had “no relation with the recruiters mentioned in the report, nor the slightest idea of how they finance their activities”.

But family members of Colombians hired to provide security services abroad – mostly retired military personnel – have reported mistreatment of their loved ones in Russia and Ukraine.

In November 2025 , Russia sentenced two Colombians to 13 years in prison on accusations that they fought for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro for his part insists there are at least 7,000 Colombians fighting in Russia and Ukraine for money.

The United Nations in March estimated that at least 10,000 Colombians have been recruited abroad to participate in armed conflicts around the world, often under “inhuman conditions”.

Colombian soldiers often struggle to find work after retiring from military work, trained to fight conflict fuelled by guerrilla groups and drug cartels.

The mercenary forces are often sought out by countries mired in conflict, such as Sudan, Yemen, Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among others. AFP