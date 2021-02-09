Russia defends expulsion of European diplomats

MOSCOW • The Kremlin yesterday defended Russia's shock expulsion of European Union diplomats during their high-profile visit but insisted it remained interested in reviving relations with Brussels.

Russia last Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden during the rare meeting in Moscow between EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The declaration of the three foreign diplomats as personae non gratae (an unacceptable or unwelcome person) was a "consequence of the actions of some diplomatic missions in Moscow against the backdrop of illegal riots", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists yesterday.

He added that Russia "has clearly demonstrated it does not intend to tolerate this".

Last month, tens of thousands of Russians rallied for two consecutive weekends against President Vladimir Putin's 20-year rule and demanded the release of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, his most prominent critic who was sentenced to nearly three years in prison last week.

Mr Borrell said he learnt of the decision to expel the diplomats during his meeting with Mr Lavrov and strongly condemned the decision.

Initially, Mr Borrell said there were no immediate plans for new European sanctions against Russia.

After his return, however, the former Spanish foreign minister said that Russia was rejecting constructive dialogue with the EU and that Europe must "draw the consequences", including possible new sanctions.

Earlier yesterday, a spokesman for the foreign ministry told Russian news agencies that Russia was surprised to learn of Mr Borrell's comments as they strongly contrast with his statements during a press conference in Moscow.

Western leaders have slammed the expulsions, further straining ties that have worsened after Navalny was sentenced to two years and eight months for violating parole conditions while recovering from a poisoning attack in Germany.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE