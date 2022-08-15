Rushdie taken off ventilator, on 'road to recovery'

ERIE (New York) • Mr Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed author who was hospitalised last Friday with serious injuries after being repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state, is off a ventilator and his condition is improving, his agent and a son said yesterday.

"He's off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun," his agent, Mr Andrew Wylie, wrote in an e-mail to Reuters.

"It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction."

Mr Rushdie, 75, was set to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom at Chautauqua Institution in western New York when police said a 24-year-old man rushed the stage and stabbed the Indian-born writer, who has lived with a bounty on his head since his 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, prompted Iran to urge Muslims to kill him.

The suspect, Hadi Matar from Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court appearance on Saturday, his court-appointed lawyer Nathaniel Barone told Reuters.

Prosecutors said that the attack on the author was premeditated and targeted. Matar was held without bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Friday.

Following hours of surgery, Mr Rushdie had been put on a ventilator and was unable to speak as at Friday evening, Mr Wylie had said in a prior update on the novelist's condition, adding that he was likely to lose an eye and had nerve damage in his arm and wounds to his liver.

One of Mr Rushdie's sons said his father was able to say a few words after getting off the ventilator. "Though his life-changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact," Mr Zafar Rushdie wrote on Twitter.

"We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen."

The son offered his thanks to audience members who "bravely leapt to his (father's) defence" and for the "outpouring of love and support from around the world".

The stabbing was condemned by writers and politicians around the world as an assault on freedom of expression.