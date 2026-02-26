Rubio begins talks with Caribbean leaders amid Cuba worries

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Feb 25 - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in the Caribbean on Wednesday and began talks with leaders in the region who are warning that a growing humanitarian crisis in Cuba could destabilize their region.

The Trump administration is blocking off oil shipments to Cuba, ratcheting up the pressure on Washington's long-time foe in the wake of the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a key Cuban ally, on January 3.

Rubio addressed a closed-door meeting of CARICOM, the Caribbean group that comprises 15 member states and five associated members, in Saint Kitts and Nevis, and was holding bilateral meetings with some of the regional leaders, with efforts to counter migration and drug trafficking on the agenda.

Rubio departed Washington immediately after attending the State of the Union address, where President Donald Trump said he was "restoring American security and dominance in the Western Hemisphere," and touted the success of the operation in which U.S. forces seized Maduro and killed Cuban forces who were guarding him.

Trump had previously threatened tariff hikes against any nation sending energy supplies to Cuba and has urged the island's leaders to reach a deal to avert a worsening humanitarian crisis.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it would allow the sale of Venezuelan oil for use in Cuba, as long as the transactions do not support the military or government, in what appeared to be an easing of restrictions.

The Treasury said it was taking the action in "support and solidarity for the Cuban people." The U.S. has separately pledged to provide $9 million of humanitarian assistance to Cubans that is being delivered by the Catholic Church.

REGIONAL CONCERNS

Ahead of Rubio's arrival, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness appealed for a collective response from CARICOM to the crisis in Cuba, which is not a member but maintains ties with the group. Cuba has long sent doctors, as well as teachers, to work in neighboring countries. Washington is also pushing for countries to stop participating in the Cuban medics program that is a source of foreign currency for the Cuban government.

“Humanitarian suffering serves no one. Apart from our fraternal care and solidarity with the Cuban people, it must be clear that a prolonged crisis in Cuba will not remain confined to Cuba. It will affect migration, security and economic security across the Caribbean basin," Holness said on Tuesday, calling for "constructive dialogue between Cuba and the United States aimed at de-escalation, reform and stability."

The meeting’s host, Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew, said CARICOM should be a conduit for dialogue over Cuba's future. “A destabilized Cuba will destabilize all of us," he said. REUTERS