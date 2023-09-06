Rolling Stones’ first album in 18 years, Hackney Diamonds, out on Oct 20

LONDON – The Rolling Stones will release their first album of new music in 18 years in October, lead singer Mick Jagger announced on Wednesday.

“We’re here to present our new single, which is called Angry, and the video,” Jagger said at a launch event at Hackney Empire in east London.

“Angry is the first single from our new album, called Hackney Diamonds, which is out on Oct 20,” he disclosed.

The album is also the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts and the first containing original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Hackney diamonds is English slang for the shards of glass left scattered on the ground after smash-and-grab robberies, and refers to the historically working class east London neighbourhood.

“It’s like when you get your windscreen broken on a Saturday night in Hackney,” Jagger joked.

The Stones’ 24th studio album has 12 tracks and includes two recorded with Watts in 2019. The others feature Steve Jordan, whom Watts recommended to replace him.

“Of course he’s (Watts) missed,” said guitarist Keith Richards.

Jagger, 80, Richards, 79, and Ronnie Wood, 76, launched the album in conversation with United States talk show host Jimmy Fallon, which was live-streamed on YouTube.

Throngs of people crowded outside the theatre before the launch, including those without tickets who came out of curiosity and to see the band.

“I’ve been following the Stones since I was four years old, and I’m from round here – it’s my backyard,” said musician and fan Rory McGlinchey.

“It’s crazy that they’re here!”

Wearing a Rolling Stones T-shirt, he said the new release was “great news”. “Can’t wait,” he said.

Ms Victoria Riley, 50, from Lancashire, north-west England, was equally enthused about the new release even if she could not get in to watch.

“It’s about time! It’s tantalising,” she said.