What life exists in the unexplored ‘twilight zone’ of the Indian Ocean?

In Singapore, more than 250 species of hard corals support over 200 species of sponges, 120 species of fish and a variety of other marine life. The Republic is also the only major city where coral reefs can be found within 45 minutes of the city centre.

Across the world, about one billion people benefit from coral reefs directly or indirectly, for example through income from tourism, or because the reefs provide coastal protection.

However, while some coastal reefs such as the Great Barrier Reef are famous worldwide, a “twilight zone” of unexplored reefs known as mesophotic coral reefs lie deep below the Indian Ocean’s surface in the Maldives.