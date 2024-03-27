Turning poachers into protectors: Primatologist taps villagers’ knowledge to save vanishing biodiversity

In particular, he wants to prove the presence of a critically endangered monkey called Miss Waldron’s red colobus. The last confirmed sighting of the species globally was in 1978, but locals have reported seeing it and he has heard its distinctive cries. Since the forest may be the monkeys’ only habitat on Earth, finding them would strengthen the case for its protection.

Helping people and nature live in harmony

As Mr Kone forges ahead, he hopes that the Tanoe-Ehy project will inspire others to develop community-based forest conservation measures throughout West Africa. He is also currently director-general of Cote d’Ivoire’s Swiss Centre for Scientific Research and a senior lecturer of conservation biology at the country’s University of Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

For his achievements, he has been named a Commander in the Order of Merit of National Education in Cote d’Ivoire, and received the United States’ International Primatology Society’s Special Award, United Kingdom’s Whitley Award for conservation, and Netherlands’ Future for Nature Award for innovation and creativity in conservation, among other accolades.

With the 160 Rolex Awards Laureates to date including Chinese-Canadian tech entrepreneur Miranda Wang, who is turning previously unrecyclable plastics into valuable products, and Indian environmentalist Arun Krishnamurthy, who is mobilising the public to rehabilitate his country’s lakes, and other innovators, Mr Kone says that he is honoured to join their ranks.

“I have a deep respect for all those who have won the award before me, and it gives me a sense of responsibility,” he explains.

The Rolex Awards are also part of the wider Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative launched in 2019. This empowers people and organisations that harness science and technology to understand the world’s environmental challenges, and to develop revolutionary solutions that contribute to addressing the issues and restoring balance to fragile natural ecosystems.

The Initiative has a diverse and expanding portfolio of more than 20 partnerships, with organisations such as Rewilding Argentina and Rewilding Chile, which protect landscapes in South Africa, Coral Gardeners, which transplants resilient corals to reefs, and Great Spine of Africa expeditions that explore the continent’s major river basins.

Rolex also supports organisations and initiatives that foster the next generations of explorers, scientists and conservationists through scholarships and grants, including the Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society and The Rolex Explorers Club Grants, and the Explorers Club’s Global Exploration Summit, which gathers world-leading explorers annually.

Mr Kone highlights: “Becoming part of the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative has shown everyone that our conservation programmes have real potential, and will enable us step up our efforts. What keeps us going is above all the value of the forest. In our way, we are helping to reconcile man and nature, so that humans and wildlife can live in perfect harmony.”

We The Earth is a partnership between The Straits Times and Rolex and its Perpetual Planet Initiative. Mr Inza Kone, a 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureate, is a stellar example of the many individuals who are doing their part to solve the issues Earth faces.