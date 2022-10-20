Keeping the peace: His clever low-cost solution allows people and snow leopards to co-exist

An expanding portfolio of partnerships under the Perpetual Planet initiative now includes projects such as the Under The Pole expeditions, pushing the boundaries of underwater exploration; the Xunaan-Ha Expedition, focusing on water quality in Yucatán, Mexico; and the Hearts In The Ice platform, which collects climate change information in the Arctic.

Rolex also supports organisations and initiatives fostering the next generations of explorers, scientists and conservationists through scholarships and grants.

Dr Hussain says: “The Rolex Award helped open doors to other donors. Soon after that, I received the National Geographic Emerging Explorer award from the National Geographic Society. It has been wonderful to partner with Rolex. It gives credibility to our approach, which is based on co-existence.”

A lifeline for snow leopards

Dr Hussain’s insurance plan is based on the idea of risk-pooling. Farmers who are part of the plan contribute to a fund used for compensations, which is matched by donors such as the Snow Leopard Conservancy in the US.

“Each farmer is required to pay a premium per head of livestock,” he tells the Yale Alumni Magazine, which featured his work. He obtained his PhD from Yale University. “For example, if their village has been losing 2 per cent of the herd each year, they set the insurance premium at 2 per cent of the value of each animal.”