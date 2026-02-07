Rights groups issue Florida travel alert ahead of World Cup, citing detention risks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., U.S. - December 5, 2025 General view of the FIFA World Cup trophy during the draw Pool via REUTERS/Mandel Ngan

Feb 6 - A coalition of civil and human rights organizations on Friday issued a statewide travel alert for Florida ahead of this year's World Cup soccer tournament.

They warned international visitors that stepped-up immigration enforcement could increase the risk of racial profiling, wrongful detention and deportation.

The groups said they were urging tourists and visiting fans to "exercise extreme caution," carry identification at all times and register travel plans with their consulates before arriving.

They also advised travelers to reconsider visiting the state until what they described as a lack of accountability and transparency in enforcement practices is addressed.

"Florida is no longer a safe destination for international tourists," Tessa Petit, Executive Director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said in a statement, alleging that visitors and residents could be detained without cause and targeted based on appearance, language or accent.

Florida tourism officials blasted the travel alert.

"These 'advisories' are ridiculous and, unfortunately, politically-motivated stunts that needlessly seek to harm our state and industry," said Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of tourism group Visit Florida.

"Lawful visitors to our state have no reason to be concerned. Florida welcomes hundreds of thousands of travelers daily and is looking forward to being a hub for World Cup celebrations for residents and travelers alike," he said.

"Visitors can expect an enjoyable, safe, and easy travel experience in Florida."

The coalition pointed to reports by journalists and civil rights groups describing cases in which U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents and tourists were detained after routine encounters with law enforcement, including traffic stops.

The organisations also cited accounts of people being held for extended periods with limited access to lawyers or consular assistance. Reuters could not independently verify the specific incidents described in the advisory.

Florida has expanded cooperation between local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities to allow trained local officers to perform certain immigration-enforcement functions, the coalition said.

Civil liberties advocates have argued that such arrangements can lead to over-policing of immigrant communities, while supporters say the programs enhance public safety.

The travel alert comes as the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup from June 11 to July 19. The event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of international visitors across multiple host cities. Miami will host seven matches.

The U.S. is co-hosting the expanded 48-team global tournament with neighbours Canada and Mexico. REUTERS