Right-wing Fujimori holds narrow lead over Sanchez in Peru election poll

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Popular Force presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a press conference after the National Jury of Elections (JNE) announced that she will advance to a runoff election on June 7, in which she will compete for the presidency of Peru against candidate Roberto Sanchez of the Juntos por el Peru party, in Lima, Peru, May 17, 2026. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

LIMA, May 20 - Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori leads voter intentions in Peru's June 7 presidential runoff election against leftist Roberto Sanchez, a new Ipsos Peru poll showed on Wednesday.

Fujimori would secure 39% of the votes, while Sanchez is predicted to obtain 35% in the runoff vote, according to the opinion poll, which was conducted May 16-17 and published in local newspaper Peru 21.

• A previous Ipsos poll, released in late April, showed Fujimori and Sanchez tied with 38% of the vote each.

• Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori and running for the fourth time, won the first-round on April 12 with 17% of votes.

• Sanchez, an ally of jailed former leftist President Pedro Castillo, narrowly secured a place in the runoff with 12% of votes.

• The poll, which has a margin of error of +/-2.8% at a 95% confidence level, found that 26% of respondents stated they would not vote for any candidates or would cast a blank ballot.

• The candidates are scheduled to debate on May 31, while their technical teams are due to debate on May 24.

• Ipsos noted that opposition to Fujimori's candidacy declined in May to 44%, down from 48% in April, though it remains higher than the 40% opposition to Sanchez. REUTERS