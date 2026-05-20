Right-wing Fujimori holds narrow lead over Sanchez in Peru election poll
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LIMA, May 20 - Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori leads voter intentions in Peru's June 7 presidential runoff election against leftist Roberto Sanchez, a new Ipsos Peru poll showed on Wednesday.
Fujimori would secure 39% of the votes, while Sanchez is predicted to obtain 35% in the runoff vote, according to the opinion poll, which was conducted May 16-17 and published in local newspaper Peru 21.
• A previous Ipsos poll, released in late April, showed Fujimori and Sanchez tied with 38% of the vote each.
• Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori and running for the fourth time, won the first-round on April 12 with 17% of votes.
• Sanchez, an ally of jailed former leftist President Pedro Castillo, narrowly secured a place in the runoff with 12% of votes.
• The poll, which has a margin of error of +/-2.8% at a 95% confidence level, found that 26% of respondents stated they would not vote for any candidates or would cast a blank ballot.
• The candidates are scheduled to debate on May 31, while their technical teams are due to debate on May 24.
• Ipsos noted that opposition to Fujimori's candidacy declined in May to 44%, down from 48% in April, though it remains higher than the 40% opposition to Sanchez. REUTERS