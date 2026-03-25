Right-wing candidates Fujimori, Lopez Aliaga top crowded Peru field ahead of presidential vote, poll shows

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FILE PHOTO: Keiko Fujimori, leader of the Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) political party, announces the party’s list of congressional candidates in Lima, Peru, February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo

LIMA, March 25 - Peruvian presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Rafael Lopez Aliaga remain ahead in voter preferences, a new poll showed on Wednesday, pointing to a rightward tilt ahead of April's general election despite a crowded field of 35 contenders.

Pollster Ipsos Peru put Fujimori and Lopez Aliaga in a technical tie, with 11% and 10% support, respectively, according to a survey conducted between March 21 and 22 and published by local outlet Peru21. Both candidates represent different strands of the populist right.

The poll was conducted before a series of televised debates began this week.

Fujimori, a former congresswoman and daughter of ex-President Alberto Fujimori who was imprisoned for human rights abuses, is slated to appear on Wednesday night. This is her fourth bid for the presidency.

Peru has cycled through eight presidents since 2018, and its latest leader was removed by Congress in February, just weeks before the official campaign period began. With roughly 36% of respondents undecided or saying they would not vote for any candidate, contenders still have room to gain support.

“Late swings in voting intentions remain plausible,” said Nicholas Watson, managing director at consultancy Teneo.

“The two most competitive candidates are on the right,” he added, noting that with many voters still unsure, the coming days will be important.

The Ipsos poll also showed a four-way tie in the second tier of candidates, with left-wing hopefuls Alfonso Lopez Chau and Roberto Sanchez each registering 5% support. They were followed by comedian Carlos Alvarez and centrist sociologist Jorge Nieto, who has risen in the polls over the past two weeks.

The Ipsos poll results mirror a recent Datum Internacional survey published in March. With no candidate expected to surpass 50% of the vote, a June 7 runoff is likely.

The next president is due to take office on July 28. REUTERS