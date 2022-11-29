Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

LONDON - Famous for its lamb, New Zealand’s agriculture industry was once so well-subsidised that slaughterhouse workers were said to earn more than airline pilots, recalled William Rolleston, a farmer in South Canterbury and leading advocate for the sector.

A few decades ago, huge subsidies meant vast swathes of the country’s marginal land was cleared for grazing, fertiliser was overused, and the sheep population boomed to the point where surplus meat had to be destroyed.

Across New Zealand, the subsidy programmes took a toll on nature, polluting rivers and eroding soils, according to a study by the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Then, in 1984, there was “total upheaval”, Rolleston said.

In a radical shift, the subsidies were removed or phased out. Farming became more efficient while harmful practices decreased: fertiliser use declined by 50 per cent and many farmers’ hillsides were reforested, according to the CBD’s report.

While agriculture remains a major source of the country’s planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, New Zealand is still held up by biodiversity campaigners as a “poster child” for reforming subsidies that harm nature and the environment.

The issue is expected to feature at the United Nations COP15 summit - which begins in Montreal, Canada, next week - where countries will try to agree a framework to protect biodiversity.

The latest draft agreement includes a target to reform at least US$500 billion (S$688 billion) of harmful subsidies annually across sectors including agriculture.

Around the world, government subsidies that harm nature amount to at least US$1.8 trillion each year - equivalent to 2 per cent of global GDP - according to a study published in February by the Business for Nature advocacy group.

It said agriculture subsidies - at US$520 billion annually - are the largest drivers of ecosystem destruction, along with those for fossil fuels - at US$640 billion - which have a more indirect impact on biodiversity, mainly through climate change.

Concerns are growing over the world’s ability to control climate change and halt temperature rise, with a recent World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report showing that nature has absorbed 54 per cent of human-related carbon dioxide emissions over the past decade.

Agricultural subsidies for things like meat production and fertilisers are also considered a threat to long-term food security.

A decrease in fertile soil means 95 per cent of land worldwide could become degraded by 2050, according to the Global Environment Facility, a multilateral fund.