Restaurants, pool & even a zoo: Venezuela offers a peek at prison run by gang

MARACAY, Venezuela - Venezuela’s Tocoron prison was like a town all unto itself, boasting restaurants, a pool, a zoo, a playground for inmates’ kids and so much more as a powerful gang ruled the roost, using the facility as a criminal operations centre.

“Steak House. Enjoy,” reads a sign on the wall of one of the restaurants in the prison, which thousands of soldiers and police stormed this week.

Tocoron is now empty of the 1,600 prisoners who lived here and have been moved elsewhere. Gone is the gang that controlled it, called Tren de Aragua, which has tentacles in various countries of Latin America.

“Life was nicer and safer in prison than out on the street,” said the wife of a prisoner transferred elsewhere, declining to give her name.

Venezuelan authorities took some 30-odd journalists on a controlled and limited tour of the prison on Saturday.

The reporters did not get to see the concrete tunnels that the prisoners dug – pictures of them are circulating on social media – or what is left of the zoo with its pink flamingos.

On one door is written “GNB: the train has stopped”. That is the acronym of the Venezuelan national guard, and train refers to the gang.

That was a message aimed at the visiting journalists but which the government is also presumably trying to spread nationwide amid the embarrassment of having a gang running a prison and living in relative luxury.

Interior Minister Admiral Remigio Ceballos has said four prison officials had been arrested and charged with complicity with the criminals.

The Tren de Aragua, which reportedly numbers some 5,000 criminals, emerged in 2014, specialising in classic mafia activities: kidnapping, robberies, drugs, prostitution and extortion. It has extended its influence to other activities, some legal, but also to illegal gold mining.