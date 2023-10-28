Maine shooting: Restaurant serves up food, comfort during manhunt

LEWISTON, Maine - At Best Thai II in coastal Maine, the phone has been ringing off the hook.

Since a gunman killed 18 people this week, shocking residents and sparking a sweeping manhunt for the suspect, an eerie silence has descended on this stretch of south-eastern Maine.

Grocery stores, gas stations, hardware shops and schools have closed. Streets have often been devoid of traffic, except for patrolling police cars. Few people are out and about.

But at Best Thai II - one of the only restaurants open this week - business has been bustling since owner Pongsakorn Hanjitsuwan opened his doors hours after the shootings.

"Obviously we're scared. We're just like any other human out there," said Mr Hanjitsuwan, whose family has owned the restaurant in the town of Bath for more than a decade. "But people have got to eat, and we've got to make a living, so we kind of have to just push through."

Mr Hanjitsuwan opened his restaurant after weighing the risk with staff. Located next to the police station, Mr Hanjitsuwan figured staff and customers were probably in a safe spot. Besides, he said, Bath was a 30-minute drive from the epicentre of the manhunt for Robert Card, 40, the suspect in the fatal shootings at a local bowling alley and bar.

For regulars, the restaurant has been a comfort; a place not only to find food but to mix with others sharing the shock and grief that has descended on the region.

"This place is like home to us, and I was gratified to see that they were open," said Ms Maria, a 78-year-old Bath resident and former restaurant industry worker who declined to give her last name. She stopped in for a pad thai lunch with a friend on Friday.

Since Thursday, business has been "nonstop" between walk-in diners and calls for pick-up, Mr Hanjitsuwan said. He and his staff worked late into the night to serve every customer - the regulars, but also travellers and news crews from all over the country who came to chronicle the latest American gun violence tragedy.