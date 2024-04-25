Residents protest as Venice launches tourist entry fee

VENICE - Venice on April 25 began charging day trippers for entry, a world first aimed at tackling mass tourism but opposed by protesters objecting to treating the historic Italian city as a museum.

Under a trial scheme, visitors exploring Venice for the day have to buy a €5 (S$7.30) ticket, with inspectors carrying out spot checks at key entry points.

Considered one of the most beautiful cities on the planet, Venice is a top tourist destination – but is drowning under the weight of crowds.

Around 13,000 tickets had been sold by late morning, the mayor’s office said, either purchased online or at the new ticket office at the Santa Lucia train station.

The Venice Access Fee is initially being introduced on 29 busy days throughout 2024, mostly weekends from May to July.

There is no limit to the number of tickets available. Instead, the goal is to try to persuade day trippers to visit during quieter times.

“I think it’s good, because it will perhaps slow down the numbers of tourists in Venice,” said Mr Sylvain Pelerin, a French tourist who has been visiting for more than 50 years.

Overnight visitors, who already pay a tourist tax, minors under the age of 14 and others are exempt.

But some residents are strongly opposed to a measure they say curbs fundamental rights to freedom of movement.

Around 300 people protested near the station on the morning of April 25, holding up signs such as “Stick it to the ticket!” and “Venice is not for sale!”

“This is not a museum, it’s not a protected ecological area, you shouldn’t have to pay – it’s a city,” Ms Marina Dodino, from local residents’ association Arci, told AFP.

Mr Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of Venice, has said the new scheme is “an experiment”, monitored with “very soft controls” and “without queues”.

There are no turnstiles or barriers, with inspectors instead carrying out checks at key entry points into the city.

They will be able to fine those without tickets, at amounts ranging from €50 to €300.

But an official told AFP that tickets are not expected on April 25, as the authorities seek to persuade rather than punish.