Rescuers save horse trapped on rooftop by floods in Brazil

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Rescuers saved a horse on May 9 that had been trapped precariously for two days on a rooftop, in a severely flooded town in southern Brazil, television images showed.

The horse straddling the roof of a farmhouse was spotted on May 8 by a TV network helicopter on the outskirts of Canoas, a town north of Rio Grande do Sul state capital Porto Alegre.

Canoas Mayor Jorge da Silva called on authorities to save the animal from falling off the roof.

Volunteer rescuers who gathered to try to help the horse said it had been walking in flooded areas for four days.

With the help of army vets, the rescuers secured the horse and loaded the animal into a Zodiac inflatable boat to take it to safety.