Rescuers in Venezuela pluck child alive from collapsed building six days after twin quakes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A child was pulled out alive after six days trapped under rubble, by a team of Jordanian rescuers.

CARACAS - Jordanian emergency workers in Venezuela, which was hit by devastating twin earthquakes last week, rescued a child early on June 30, the only reported survivor on the sixth day of rescue efforts, according to Venezuelan authorities.

Klieber Moran was pulled from the Los Corales Garden 1 building in La Guaira state by rescuers from Jordan after spending six days trapped under the rubble, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez said in a message via Telegram.

Venezuela was hit by two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 less than a minute apart on June 24, toppling buildings and trapping thousands of people beneath the rubble, according to authorities and rescue teams.

Moran, described as three years old by Rodriguez – but as two years old by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez – was subsequently taken for medical treatment, the message said.

“We must hold onto the hope of continuing to find people alive beneath the rubble,” Jorge said in a televised address. “Early this morning, a two-year-old boy was rescued and is currently receiving care at a health centre in Caracas.”

A shipment from UNICEF carrying 47 metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies arrived in Venezuela on June 30, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, adding the equipment would help support children and families in need.

The shipment includes emergency health kits for urgent medical care, including supplies for safe births, newborn care, disease prevention, and treatment, Dujarric added. REUTERS