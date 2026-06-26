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Volunteers comb through the rubble of a collapsed building in La Guaira state, some 40km north-east of Venezuela’s capital Caracas.

CARACAS – Rescuers worked through the night on June 26 to save hundreds of Venezuelans trapped in rubble and find thousands more missing after two of the biggest earthquakes in Latin America’s modern history smashed areas in and around the capital Caracas.

The government said 235 dead had been taken to medical centres but did not give a total casualty estimate from the 7.2-magnitude and 7.5-magnitude tremors that struck about 160km west of Caracas on June 24.

A website created to track missing people and shared by opposition leaders from the politically polarised nation listed 49,500 people as unaccounted for, while the US Geological Survey predicted more than 10,000 deaths.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that two of its nationals had died, with another 80 unaccounted for.

With foreign rescue teams arriving, firefighters, soldiers and distraught citizens combed through shattered buildings, some using bare hands and torches in places where power was down.

“He’s under the slabs and there’s no machinery to get him out,” said Yamileth Jimenez of her 19-year-old son stuck in debris of their seven-storey apartment building in La Guaira city on the coast outside Caracas.

Thousands are homeless in a nation already weakened by decades of economic and political turmoil that has impoverished the nation, triggered an exodus of millions, and eroded basic infrastructure and services.

Many live in flimsy hillside slums called “barrios”.

“My building is uninhabitable and now I have nothing. It’s just me and my son, and I have no family in the country,” said Suhayl Sarquiz, 50, who lost her job a few months ago.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Beatriz Rodriguez, 60, whose nephew’s legs were amputated after he was crushed by heavy debris. Another nephew was killed.

The government confirmed that 250 buildings – including those housing the Venezuelan Red Cross and the French embassy – were damaged or destroyed. At least eight hospitals were reported badly damaged.

La Guaira, the coastal state adjoining Caracas and home to the nation’s main airport, was among the hardest-hit areas. Streams of volunteers headed down the Caracas-La Guaira highway with water, food and medicine.

“We lost everything,” said Pedro Perez, 64, an upholstery workshop owner who said he lost both his home and business and was sleeping on the street with his wife and children. “We hope help arrives quickly.”

Near the epicentre in Moron, a seaside town in Carabobo state, houses crumpled and residents had no water or electricity. Families salvaged what they could, including mattresses, televisions and washing machines.

Members of a “colectivo” – government-allied motorcycle groups long accused of harassing opposition supporters – were seen assisting rescue efforts.

Nations around the world pledged support, even some that have opposed Venezuela during decades of international isolation, political repression and economic deterioration under the ruling Socialist Party.

Rescuers from Germany prepare to board a military transport aircraft bound for earthquakes-devastated Venezuela. PHOTO: AFP

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who took over when the United States seized her ally and former leader Nicolas Maduro in January, thanked both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their efforts.

Washington eased sanctions to allow earthquake aid that would otherwise be prohibited.

Trump said the US was “ready, willing and able to help.”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would send rescue teams, while the Pentagon would help with logistics and support Caracas’ damaged airport.

Help from abroad

Rodriguez posted footage of Mexican soldiers and sniffer dogs arriving at the damaged airport at La Guaira, which was open only to state and military flights.

Aid chief Tom Fletcher said the United Nations was coordinating international rescue teams, and “a massive collective effort” would be needed in a country where 8 million people had required humanitarian assistance even before the quake.

The UN’s Venezuelan human rights mission urged the government to lift restrictions on some social media, calling connectivity a “matter of life and death”.

SpaceX’s Starlink said it would provide free service through July 25 for new and existing customers in affected areas and was working to deploy terminals to the hardest-hit zones to help restore communications.

In the OPEC member’s vital oil sector, foreign energy companies said their operations did not suffer any major disruption, and oil infrastructure appeared largely spared.

The Caracas Stock Exchange remained closed, turned into an aid collection centre.

Until now, the deadliest quake in Venezuela’s modern history had been in 1967 that left 240 dead. REUTERS