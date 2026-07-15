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Rescue under way for 19 people aboard boat in San Francisco Bay

July 14 - The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search-and-rescue mission in San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island where a vessel with 19 people aboard caught fire, the agency said on Tuesday.

Local television news images showed the boat almost completely submerged with its cabin top still above water, with KGO television news reporting at least one person was killed and another person was missing.

"Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, and a triage area has been established ashore," the Coast Guard said in an X post, adding that other agencies were involved in the rescue. "We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

Of the 19 people aboard, 17 were rescued from the water, KGO reported, citing San Francisco fire officials.

KTVU television, citing the San Francisco Fire Department, said one person received cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Fire department officials did not immediately respond to a request for information. REUTERS