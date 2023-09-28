Republican US House to hold first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing

WASHINGTON - The Republican-led US House of Representatives will hold its first hearing on Thursday in its impeachment inquiry against Democratic President Joe Biden, two days before Congress's deadline to avert a government shutdown.

The hearing by the House Oversight Committee is not likely to reveal new information about Mr Biden's financial ties to his troubled son Hunter Biden, 53, who pursued a range of international business ventures while struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Instead, it will serve as a justification of sorts for the probe and a review of what details Republicans have uncovered so far, according to Mr James Comer, the panel's chair.

Lawmakers will hear from a forensic accountant, a former US Justice Department official and a law professor.

Republicans allege Mr Biden and his family personally profited from policies he pursued as vice-president during former president Barack Obama's administration between 2009 and 2017.

Separately, they also allege the Justice Department interfered with a tax investigation of Hunter Biden.

They have yet to provide any evidence of improper conduct by the elder Biden.

The White House says the inquiry is unfounded and driven by politics ahead of the 2024 presidential election, when Mr Biden will likely face a rematch with Republican Donald Trump, who faces four upcoming criminal trials.

It is unclear if House Republicans, who have a narrow 221-212 majority, would have the votes at the end of the inquiry to support actual impeachment.

But even if that vote succeeded, it is highly unlikely that the Senate, where Democrats hold a 51-49 majority, would vote to remove Mr Biden from office.

At the centre of the investigation are allegations that Mr Biden, as vice-president, pressured Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor because the prosecutor was investigating Burisma, a company for which Hunter Biden was on the board of directors.

But Ukraine's president at time, Petro Poroshenko, told Fox News Channel on Saturday that was not the case.

House Republicans have said they plan to seek personal and business bank records for Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president's brother.

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee said it had obtained bank wires from Chinese nationals sent to Hunter, listing Joe Biden's home address in Delaware as the destination, before he was president. It is not clear if the elder Biden received the money.

The hearing comes as House Republicans are locked in a showdown with Mr Biden and his fellow Democrats over government funding for the fiscal year that starts Oct 1. Wide swathes of the government will shut down if they do not reach agreement.