Republican Miller-Meeks, Democrat Bohannan head for rematch in Iowa congressional race

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Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 2 - Republican U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her party's renomination in Iowa's first congressional district on Tuesday, positioning the incumbent congresswoman for her third general election contest against Democrat Christina Bohannan.

Miller-Meeks, a 70-year-old physician and three-term House Republican, defeated MAGA Republican challenger David Pautsch, according to U.S. media reports. Democrat Bohannan overcame Travis Terrell to clinch her party's nomination, media projected.

Miller-Meeks is one of the most vulnerable House Republicans, at a time when high prices for gasoline and other consumer products and an unpopular war against Iran have sent President Donald Trump's approval ratings lower, even among Republicans.

Bohannan, a 54-year-old University of Iowa law professor and former state representative, has run unsuccessfully twice against Miller-Meeks. In 2024, she lost to the incumbent by only about 800 votes. REUTERS