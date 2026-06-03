Straitstimes.com header logo

Republican Miller-Meeks, Democrat Bohannan head for rematch in Iowa congressional race

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON, June 2 - Republican U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her party's renomination in Iowa's first congressional district on Tuesday, positioning the incumbent congresswoman for her third general election contest against Democrat Christina Bohannan.

Miller-Meeks, a 70-year-old physician and three-term House Republican, defeated MAGA Republican challenger David Pautsch, according to U.S. media reports. Democrat Bohannan overcame Travis Terrell to clinch her party's nomination, media projected.

Miller-Meeks is one of the most vulnerable House Republicans, at a time when high prices for gasoline and other consumer products and an unpopular war against Iran have sent President Donald Trump's approval ratings lower, even among Republicans.

Bohannan, a 54-year-old University of Iowa law professor and former state representative, has run unsuccessfully twice against Miller-Meeks. In 2024, she lost to the incumbent by only about 800 votes. REUTERS

See more on

Media

Donald Trump

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.