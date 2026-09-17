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Republican candidate in Florida warns Trump his immigration agenda has 'gone too far'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 - A Latina Republican lawmaker facing a competitive reelection race in Florida warned US President Donald Trump on Thursday that his signature immigration enforcement agenda had overreached.

"Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far,” U.S. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar said in a new ad. “The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today.”

The 30-second ad, recorded in front of the White House in English and Spanish, is a sign that one of the issues that helped return Trump to the White House may be working against his Republican Party as it tries to retain control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Salazar, who represents the heavily Latino district in the heart of Miami that includes historic Little Havana, faces a challenge from Democrat Eliott Rodriguez, a former television news anchor. Nonpartisan analysts rate the race as "likely Republican," meaning it is somewhat competitive, though Democrats view the seat as one of their better pickup opportunities.

Salazar's appeal follows months of fallout from Trump's immigration crackdown, which initially featured large-scale street-level enforcement operations in which federal agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis earlier this year. After public backlash, the administration scaled back some highly visible operations, though deportations have remained high.

WANING APPROVAL RATINGS

A September Reuters/Ipsos poll found 39% of Americans approved of Trump's handling of immigration, down from 50% shortly after he returned to office in January 2025.

Trump's overall approval rating stood at 35% in a September 11-14 Reuters/Ipsos poll, near the lowest level of his presidency.

Trump is asking voters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his presidency, sparking unease from some Republicans.

Salazar's ad does not blame Trump directly, instead urging him to "be careful what your immigration advisers are telling you about immigration policies." The message reflects a broader sentiment among Latino voters, especially those who backed Trump in 2024, who have grown increasingly frustrated with the administration's immigration policies.

Other Republicans in competitive races have also taken steps to distance themselves from the president.

Earlier this week, two Iowa Republicans facing tough reelection campaigns, Representatives Zach Nunn and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, joined Democrats in voting to limit Trump's war powers in Iran. REUTERS