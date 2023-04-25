Remote work clause in focus as Canada's public strike goes into 7th day

OTTAWA - Canada’s largest federal strike in years stretched into its seventh day on Tuesday as public and private unions watched to see if remote working would be built into the collective bargaining agreement.

For the 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members on strike, the main sticking point is wages.

However, with this being the first new contract to be negotiated after the Covid-19 pandemic hit and forced millions to work remotely, that work option has given the union an additional negotiating point.

In January, the federal government mandated that workers return to the office at least two days a week by April 1.

It upset many, who argued that they were more efficient working from home.

“A lot of other workers are watching to see what’s going to happen because this is a fundamental issue in so many workplaces,” said assistant professor in work and labour studies Katherine Nastovski of York University.

“If they do get the remote work language in the collective agreement, then others will be inspired to do the same.”

The PSAC, which names remote work as its second priority after wages, said on its website that it is time to look to the future “by enshrining remote work protections” into collective agreements.

While the union acknowledges that not every job can be done remotely, it says it wants to stick up for those that can.

Professor Michael Wernick, once Canada’s top bureaucrat and now a professor at the University of Ottawa, said it is an issue for both private- and public-sector workers.

If made a part of the new agreement, “the onus would be on the manager to say ‘No’, and the employee could launch a grievance and these issues would enter the world of labour relations,” Prof Wernick said. “Management doesn’t want to go there.”

On Tuesday, the Treasury Board said remote work remained a sticking point.

It said in a statement to Reuters that it “cannot agree” to enshrine remote work in collective agreements because it would restrict “managers’ ability to manage their teams”, undermining services and team-building.

“If it’s in the collective agreement, they (the employer) are forced to talk to us. It’s not something they can unilaterally take away, which they can do right now,” said Mr J.P. Surette, a communications officer for the Correctional Service of Canada, while picketing outside the Treasury Board office on Friday.