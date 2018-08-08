Remains of boy found at New Mexico compound: Officials

Georgia, New Mexico (REUTERS) - Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said on Tuesday that remains of an unidentified boy were found on the rural New Mexico compound where two men were arrested and 11 children were discovered.

Hogrefe said they discovered the remains on Monday after authorities tried to search for the three-year-old son of Siraj Wahhaj, one of the men arrested.

Wahhaj, 39, was taken into custody on a warrant accusing him of abducting his three-year-old son. Lucas Morton was arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive.

Three women believed to be the children's mothers also were detained during last week's sweep, which followed a two-month investigation by authorities in New Mexico and Georgia as well as the FBI, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a statement on the department's Facebook page.

Hogrefe said Wahhaj was armed with an AR15-style rifle and four loaded pistols when he was taken into custody. It was not immediately clear if the two suspects, who are both from Clayton County, Georgia, had retained criminal defense attorneys.