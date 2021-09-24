Relook and rebuild food value chains to ensure sustainability: WEF panel

SINGAPORE - As the climate crisis continues to affect weather patterns, there is an increased need to protect and adapt existing food value chains to ensure food security and food safety for people worldwide.

A panel of experts at World Economic Forum's (WEF) Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2021 on Thursday (Sept 23) touched on the underlying vulnerabilities in food supply chains.

Climate change is prompting a reconsideration of not just how food is being produced, but also what sort of food products are being produced, speakers said.

The panel was moderated by The Straits Times Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi. Panellists included University of Tokyo's Institute for Future Initiatives Professor Naoko Ishii, Avant Meats chief executive Carrie Chan, Asean Secretariat secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi, Olam International co-founder and group chief executive officer Sunny Verghese, as well as PT Gunung Sewu Kencana chairman Husodo Angkosubroto.

The panel highlighted various blind spots, such as the economic plight of Asian rice farmers as well as the amount of resources required for conventional meat farming methods. They also touched on possible solutions to these problems and how we can rethink the food that goes onto our plates for a more sustainable future.

The fully virtual WEF Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2021 is a four day event hosted alongside the United Nations General Assembly, and is focused on sustainability as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

