Reef rescue

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Divers are assembling biodegradable materials with several coral colonies in the tropical coral reef of Burgers' Ocean aquarium in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

The modular blocks can be interlocked to create underwater artificial reef structures of different sizes and complexity.

They were created by start-up Reefy, which is based in the western city of Delft, to create flourishing coral reefs and restore the marine ecosystem while protecting shorelines from waves.

Having conducted tests at the aquarium's coral reef, which imitates a natural Indonesian reef, Reefy will soon use its techniques to restore reefs in the wild.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 25, 2022, with the headline Reef rescue. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top